KPL Top Scorer Allan Wanga Axed As Harambee Stars Squad For France Camp Named

Harambee Stars coach Sébastien Migné has named a provisional 27-man squad set to travel to France for a three-week pre-AFCON camp.

Cliffton Miheso has been included in the provisional squad, having impressed in training, and so has youthful Sofapaka forward John Avire.

Regulars Victor Wanyama, Michael Olunga, and Eric Johanna have also been included.

The team jets out to Paris on Friday, May 31, 2019, and has been booked at the French Rugby Federation, Marcoussis Cedex, where they will a 19-day residential training.

FKF has also lined up two friendly matches, one against Madagascar on June 7, in Paris and the Democratic Republic of Congo a week later, on June 15, 2019, in Madrid, Spain.

The team will then jet out to Cairo, Egypt on June 19, 2019, in time for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kenya will play her Group C matches at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo. The first match will see Harambee Stars face Algeria on June 23. Tanzania will be up next on June 27, before Stars wind up their group stage matches against Senegal on July 1, 2019.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba, Faruk Shikalo

Defenders

Abud Omar, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohammed, David Owino, Bernard Ochieng, Brian Mandela, Philemon Otieno, Eric Ouma

Midfielders

Victor Wanyama, Anthony Akumu, Ismael Gonzalez, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Ovella Ochieng, Dennis Odhiambo, Eric Johanna, Paul Were, Cliffton Miheso, Johanna Omollo

Forwards

John Avire, Masud Juma, Christopher Mbamba, Michael Olunga

