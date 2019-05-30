AFCON 2019 – President Kenyatta Flags Off Harambee Stars, Tells Them To Do Their Best

Head of State Uhuru Kenyatta flagged off Harambee Stars on Friday as they depart for a three-week pre-AFCON 2019 camp in Paris, France.

The president urged the payers to give their best even if they don’t win the finals.

The President handed the national flag to Harambee Stars players and the technical team and told them to be good ambassadors for the country even if they do not win the finals. The President said it is not about the winning but about giving their best @AMB_A_Mohammed | #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/jdLpFe30nP — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) May 30, 2019

Earlier a team of 27 players were named by the head coach Sebastian ahead of the trip. Four players will be dropped before they leave for the tournament in Egypt.

Kenya are returning to the biennial continental showpiece after a 15-year absence.

Stars are group in Group C alongside Algeria, Senegal and neighbors Tanzania.

The tournament will start on June 21 to July 19, 2019.

