Vera Sidika Talks About Dating Alvin Kabogo After Night Out

Many have been wondering whether socialite Vera Sidika has the hots for former Kiambu governor William Kabogo’s son, Alvin Kabogo.

The two were spotted at a popular night club way back in April and well, Sidika’s “in-laws” thought she was dating Alvin.

But according to the socialite turned businesswoman, the two are just friends.

“No. never dated. Just new friends. We just recently met btw. Had never met him before (sic),” she said during a Q&A session on Instagram.

Not one to shy away from talking about the most taboo things, the Vera Sidika parlour owner also mentioned that she lost her virginity at the age of 20.

“When did you lose your virginity?” read a question from a fan.

“At 20. I know right? I was so late. Even started drinking alcohol at 23 (Amarula because everything else tasted bitter),” she replied.

Asked about whether she has rubbed shoulders with American rapper, Drake, the curvaceous beauty said, “Yes. Several times. We’re good friends.”

A fan also wondered whether she (Vera) was seeing someone after publicly humiliating singer Otile Brown for his wanting bedroom skills and later dumping him for asking for a car loan.

To answer all the “suitors” most especially producer Jegede who is madly in love with her, she said “yes.”

She also noted that she hopes to very soon be a mother.

“When are we the in-laws having Vera junior please do something,” wrote a fan.

“Haha. Got so many questions asking the same and I answered very soon,” she wrote back.

