Senator Wetangula Terms Fake Gold Scandal As “Non-Issue”, Dismisses DCI Summons

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has for the first time spoken about his involvement in the fake gold scandal that saw the ruler of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum lose millions of shillings.

Wetangula, who is reportedly a person of interest in the fake gold scam probe, has termed his involvement as a non-issue.

According to the Bungoma Senator, he has also not received any summons from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Read: Senator Moses Wetangula Off To China As The Gold Scandal Heats Up

Wetangula, whose supposed audio was leaked to the public two weeks ago, has grievously been implicated in the scandal.

In the undated phone conversation, Wetangula was heard assuring the representative of the ruler, whose cargo was being held by the government under Interior security ministry that all will be well.

He was also heard telling the gold scammer that the ODM party leader Raila had met President Kenyatta over the cargo, and that it would be released soon.

“Raila met with the Head of State on this matter and explained to him and the head of state has called the minister (Matiang’i). In the course of this week we will be able to finish this matter once and for all,” says Wetangula.

Read also: Moses Wetangula’s Phone Conversation With Fake Gold Scammers Leaks – Audio

Following the release of the audio, Wetangula flew to China as he was part of a Senate delegation to Hong Kong.

He was among the senators who were representing the Senate ahead of the International Anti-Corruption conference.

“With Sen Moses Wetangula representing the Senate ahead of the International Anti corruption conference in Hong Kong China,” Mr Mwaura stated.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu