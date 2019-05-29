Race For Golden Boot Is On As Kenyan Premier League 2018/19 Comes To A Close

With the title gone with Gor Mahia for keeps, the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League season comes to a close today with just two points of focus.

The golden boot race and the fight to avoid relegation playoffs are expected to highlight the eventful season which saw unprecedented three walkovers being dished out in over a decade.

The race to crown the most prolifc striker will involve three players with Kakamega Homeboyz vintage marksman Allan Wanga with 18 goals thus far leading the pack.

On the chase are Enoch Ochieng’ of Ulinzi Stars and Sofapaka’s Ugandan import Umaru Kasumba both on 17 goals a piece.

In the battle to avoid relegation playoffs after Mt. Kenya United and Vihiga United were automatically relegated, Zoo FC and Chemelil Sugar will be gunning for wins to sail to safety.

16th placed Chemelil host on form Sony Sugar while Zoo, who are a placed above Chemelil, will be up against unpredictable KCB in Mumias.

Gor Mahia were on Saturday crowned champions for the third time on the boaunce after reaching unassailable 70 points mark.

