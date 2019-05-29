President Kenyatta Gives Tough Order To Police After Mandago Brother’s Death

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed law enforcement agencies to tame rising cases of cold blood killings in the country.

According to the President’s press unit, President Kenyatta gave the directive when he sent a message of condolence and comfort to the family of Governor Jackson Mandagor of Uasin Gishu County whose brother was found dead in an unfinished house in Eldoret on Tuesday.

“We have to get to the bottom of these murders. We can’t have a situation where we are confronted with cases of killings every single day. This is unacceptable,” the President said.

Terming the current trend worrying, the president directed the authorities to get to the bottom of the horrifying incidents.

“Our law enforcement agencies should move with speed to bring these senseless killings to an end. Let us deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure the safety of Kenyans across the country,” he added.

Citing recent killings in Matungu area within Kakamega County, the president said perpetrators behind the heinous acts should be brought to book and the victims get justice.

“We cannot allow rogue elements in our midst to continue visiting violence on innocent Kenyans. The recent wave of killings in Matungu and in parts of the country are regrettable,” he said.

The concerns come at a time the country continues to experience rising cases of cold blood killings.

Two days ago, a body of a university student was found dumped on the roadside at Globe Cinema Roundabout, Nairobi.

Initial reports indicated that the victim was strangled and hit with a blunt object in the head.

In a separate incident, a body of an 8-year-old boy was found dumped at Nairobi River during a clean up exercise.

In Murang’a, a 50-year-old man killed his wife before taking his own life over domestic wrangles.

Recently a Kenya Navy officer shot dead his colleague in Mtongwe, Mombasa County before turning the gun on himself.

On April 30, a Kenya Defence Forces officer shot dead his three relatives before turning a gun on himself in Eldoret.

Several killings have also been recorded since the cold blood killing of Moi University medical student Ivy Wangechi in early April.

