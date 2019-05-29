in NEWS

Ugandan Envoy To Kenya Phibby Otaala In An Accident Along Eldoret-Malaba Highway

Ugandan High Commissioner to Kenya Phibby Otaala was on Wednesday morning involved in a horrid road accident along the Eldoret-Malaba Highway.

The morning incident took place at Kimwanga area, confirmed Bungoma County commissioner Stephen Kihara.

Ms Otaala was rushed to Life Care Hospital in Bungoma town in a critical condition.

Uganda’s High Commissioner To Kenya Phibby Otaala In A Road Accident. [Courtesy]
Read: Zambian Ambassador To Kenya Brenda Muntemba Succumbs To Injuries After Fatal Accident

More Follows

