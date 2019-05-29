Radio Jambo Show Host Massawe Japanni Involved In An Accident

Acclaimed Radio Jambo presenter Massawe Japanni was on Wednesday involved in a road accident after a matatu rammed into her vehicle.

Announcing the incident, Radio Jambo noted that the accident happened at Nyayo area in Nairobi.

The presenter however noted that she was not injured during the accident which saw her Nissa X-trail’s windscreen be greatly damaged.

Read:

She stated: “Niko salama lakini bado nimeshtuka. (I am okay but still shocked).”

Her car was hit by a matatu from Orokise Sacco, which also damaged her rear lights of the back left of her car.

The presenter was reportedly headed to work when the accident happened forcing Radio Jambo to apologise to the fans of Bustani la Massawe, her show at the station, that she would not make it.

Japanni, a mother of three , immediately reported the matter at Industrial Area Police Station.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu