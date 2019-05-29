Governor Mandago’s Brother Found Dead In An Unfinished Building

Uasin Gishu County Governor Jackson Mandago’s brother has been found dead at an unfinished building in the outskirts of Eldoret.

The elder brother of the county boss was found in an incomplete building at Chepkanga market which is 10 kilometers from Eldoret town.

According to Uasin Gishu police officers, the man is believed to have been murdered elsewhere and his body dumped in Chepkanga.

Speaking on the issue, Moiben Deputy County Commissioner Lilian Langat noted that investigations into his death have already been launched.

“Indeed, several people have recorded statements with the police and a post-mortem would be conducted soon,” the police boss commented.

The deceased who was an employee of Kenya Pipeline Eldoret department is reported to have been recently transferred to Eldoret from Kisumu.

His body was discovered by a plumber who was carrying out repair works at the building.

Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplagat expressed his condolences with the Governor’s family and called for the investigations to be hastened.