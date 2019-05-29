in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

Man Slapped With Sh1,500 Fine For Having Sex At Uhuru Park

uhuru park
Uhuru Park. [Courtesy]

A court has slapped a Nairobi man with a Sh1,500 fine or serve one month in jail for having sex in a public place.

Kanara Maina was caught in action with his lover Joyce Wanjiku at the popular recreational area, Uhuru Park.

While delivering the ruling, Magistrate Joseline Onga’yo said the two violated Nairobi county by-laws by publicly engaging in the act at a public area.

uhuru park
Kanara Maina. [Courtesy]
Maina pleaded guilty to the charges but asked the court to forgive him promising not to repeat the said offence.

The magistrate did however turn down his request and instead ordered that he pays the fine or risk being locked up.

Maina and his co-accused were arrested on Monday but were released on a Sh500 cash bail.

Wanjiku has since fled prompting a manhunt launch.

