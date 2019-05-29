Koko Energy Launches Bio-ethanol Cookers With Smart Fuel ATM Networks Across Nairobi

Energy solutions firm Koko Networks on Tuesday unveiled a two-burner ethanol stove for low-income households as it seeks to mainstream clean, safe and affordable liquid ethanol cooking fuel solution in Kenya.

The cooker, retailing at Sh6,999 will come with a refillable 2.3 litre canister that can be topped-up at any of the 700 Koko fuel outlets in Nairobi and its environs.

Customers can purchase fuel for as low as Sh35 from automated dispensers by topping up their KOKO accounts with M-PESA.

“Koko’s technology now exists for clean heat and modern living, delivered affordably,” Leila Ibrahim, chief customer officer said.

Speaking at the launch, Energy PS Eng. Joseph Njoroge lauded the company for offering an alternative to coal, kerosene and firewood at an affordable price.

“KOKO Fuel is a fantastic alternative solution to charcoal and paraffin, which are unsafe and used extensively by Kenyans. Traditional wood, charcoal and kerosene fuels are the leading cause of Indoor Air Pollution in Kenya, claiming more than 21,000 lives every year.

This translates to more than 400 every week, many of whom are children under the age of 5, and places a big strain on our health system. At the same time, deforestation from unsustainable charcoal practices drive changes in our rainfall patterns, negatively impacting our agricultural yields. By responsibly managing the transition from charcoal, we can improve our food security,” PS Njoroge said.

KOKO fuel is delivered in partnership with Vivo Energy- retailer of Shell-branded fuel products – a deal that was entered into in June 2018.

The partnership ensures the reliable supply of high-quality fuel, in line with international safety standards.

