Kikuli Primary School In Kalonzo’s Home Constituency In Deplorable State (Photos)

A twitter user has highlighted the plight of Kikuli Primary School in Tseikuru ward, Kitui county. The school structure is a mud structure that has been covered in corrugated sheet.

The structure whose mud wall are falling apart and is covered in polythen bags and sacks to cover the destroyed areas.

The school kitchen is a semi permanent structure with on three stone meko to make food to the pupils. The pupils are forced to use their laps to write since the few desks that have been offered are not comfortable.

Tseikuru ward has an elected MCA who should ensure that the school at least have a permanent structure.

The post has since been liked by the former vice President Kalonzo Musyoka who has been the area MP for many years.

This comes after a school in Tana River was highlighted for poor structures and flooding. Kenyans on twitter said that the Member of Parliament should do something about the school.

