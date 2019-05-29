StopTheseGovernors: Kenyans Gang Up Against County Bosses Over Embezzlement Of Funds

Kenyans have expressed their displeasure over their governors’ performances and the way they have been spending funds allocated to the counties.

Following the revelation by government Auditor General Edward Ouko, Kenyans now want the County Bosses to be held accountable for every penny set aside for the counties.

Appearing before the Senate Committee on Public Accounts and Investments, most governors have had a hard time accounting for county budgets.

According to the Auditor General, eleven counties had allegedly spent millions of shillings on state functions during the 2017/2018 financial year.

The Auditor General raised a flag after Senators exposed Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s administration of spending billions of shilling for functions designated to the National Government.

According to the county statement, Kiambu allocated Ksh973 million for State House Affairs (Co-ordination of State House functions), which was dismissed by State House officials.

Governor Waititu was later arrested last week by EACC detectives over Ksh588 million fraud case of an alleged illegal allocation of county government tenders.

Appearing before the committee, Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru was put to task to explain the reports that showed that her administration spend Ksh1.4 billion functions that are not related to the county.

Following the irregularities in the budgets, KOT have created posts that further highlight the exaggerated allocations of County Funds by the County Bosses that are of little or no use to the residents.

Referring to them as “M-Pigs,” Kenyans harshly criticized the governors for their “greed” to fraudulently acquire more money as their resident languish in poverty and deplorable conditions.

Last week, KOT started an almost similar hashtag #congratulationsmheshimiwa to shame leaders whose performance has been below the expectation.

The KOT sarcastically congratulated the leaders for a ‘good job’. They accused the leaders of forgetting the electorate and focusing on 2022 elections when they will rush back to the voters with false promises.

Here are some of the reactions:

In Kirinyaga, Governor WaiNGURUWE is busy catwalking as patients continue to suffer in hospitals. #StopTheseGovernors pic.twitter.com/LYmmXFWFOs — Mwangi X Muthiora🗨️ (@MwangiMuthiora) May 29, 2019

#StopTheseGovernors who want immeasurable control and power to avoid being accountable. From their greed for presidential immunity to absolute control of public funds at County level, to self enrichment and lavish lifestyles. We have 47 such problems we need to reduce, e.g. pic.twitter.com/EJeLiTKpCF — Intellectual (@intellect_ke) May 29, 2019

From 'eating' young girls then killing them to stealing government funds ,I wonder if the Governor knows his mandate which is to serve the citizens Migori county. #StopTheseGovernors pic.twitter.com/vfp29TOb17 — PRETTY KENYAN 😍 (@PrettyKenyan10) May 29, 2019

Nairobi county has the track record of the highest taxes collected daily due to its highest population but still has more than one slum. Congratulations Governor @MikeSonko #StopTheseGovernors pic.twitter.com/x7Guu49WuQ — PRETTY KENYAN 😍 (@PrettyKenyan10) May 29, 2019

