Governor Mutua Shames Leaders For Turning Funerals Into Campaign Grounds

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has condemned leaders who use church and funeral platforms for politics and personal gain.

“Why take advantage of someone’s death to enhance your personal agenda? That is not only selfish, greedy, wrong but also sinful. Most of the time, the politicians do not even know the person who has died nor have any personal connection with the bereaved family. All they see is an audience that has to listen to their vitriol.” he revealed.

He said that it was selfish for political leaders to politic as opposed to mourn with bereaved families and pay respect to those who had died.

“It is quite disheartening to go to a funeral where relatives of the bereaved are subjected to improper and most of the time callous political talk by some of our leaders.” governor Mutua said.

He accused politicians of turning funerals into campaign grounds and even going as far as grabbing microphones from each other.

“People attend funerals to comfort the bereaved and to pay their respects to the beloved one who has left this world. They do not attend funerals to witness name calling, campaigns and even microphone grabbing. As a nation, we need to have better decorum and to reject the leadership of such leaders whose hunger for identity and fame blinds them to the reality at hand. They are just users who do not care about you and me and Kenyans who want development.”he continued.

Mutua shamed on those leaders who had formed a habit of using funerals to campaign ans said that God would punish them severely.

“Shame on you heartless leaders who use funerals as podiums to play empty politics. May God find creative ways of punishing you severely.” Governor Mutua said.

