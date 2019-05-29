DCI Arrest Three Suspects Linked To The Killings Of Six Watchmen In Kakamega

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three suspects connected with the murder of six watchmen in Kakamega.

According to the detectives, the trio were separately arrested following an intelligence that began in Mukuru Kwa Reuben slum in Nairobi which later led them to Vihiga and Kakamega.

“A detailed analysis on western murders & robberies led Detectives to Mukuru kwa Reuben where 28yr-old Fanuel Andayi was arrested and a robbed phone-stolen on the night the watchmen were murdered,was recovered & it led Sleuths to Butere where 28yr-old Aziz Amwayi was also nabbed,” the DCI mentioned.

THREE suspects connected with the brutal murder of SIX watchmen in Western Region on 3rd March 2019 have been nabbed by Detectives from the HQs.The three were arrested following an intelligence based operation which began in Mukuru kwa Reuben & led Detectives to Vihiga & Kakamega

The detectives further noted that Aziz had earlier been arrested in connection to another murder case in Kwisero which occurred on March 21 but was later released on bond.

“A search on his house led to the confiscation of several gadgets including several mobile phones and a Laptop,” the DCI noted.

The three, who are currently in police custody, are accused of committing the crime on March 3.

The six watchmen were hacked to death.

Caleb Nanjira Alumbe, the third suspect, was also arrested in connection with the same robbed and recovered phones.

According to detectives, Caleb is believed to have been at the crime scene on the night the six watchmen were killed.

