Changes at Capital FM as Cess Mutungi Takes Over ‘Late Night Show’ as Joey Muthengi Joins ‘The Jam’

Seems like there are going to be some changes at Capital FM Group.

The reports are scanty but what we can be sure for now is that Cess Mutungi is going to be the new presenter of the Capital Late Night while The Jam has a new presenter, Joey Muthengi who hustled all over but just found that she can’t exist anywhere but Capital FM.

We have also learned that Capital FM’s editorial director Michael Mumo and Special Projects editor, Rob Jillo have tendered their resignations with their next move not known. The duo who are also bosom buddies and business partners at Cahoots Pub in Kilimani are not going to be Capital FM employees as from June.

We have heard rumours that recently appointed CEO after the financial scandal, Somoina Kimojino is also on her way out but that hasn’t been confirmed. Somoina was made the CEO of Capital FM group in May 2018 after the scandal where former CEO Cyrus Maina stole funds by setting up parallel company accounts.

For a fact, we know that strictly English radio stations are not doing well as Kenyans troop to Swahili and vernacular stations which they can connect with and have better content. So Capital FM, Hot 96, Kiss 100 and NRG are struggling. NRG is pompous and all out as they are not making money from Radio and doesn’t intend to make money from it but mainly use it as a money laundering conduit for money obtained through other means.

Cyrus was sent home together with the then Head of Sales Florence Njeri Maina who was his key accomplice in the fraud.

Cess Mutungi’s The Jam show has been the most profitable, bringing in an average of Ksh60 million every quarter. She has been in the show for the last 10 years where she has created a powerful niche and changed the game, even forcing competitors just to play catch-up.

It will be interesting to see if Cess Mutungi will be able to maintain or even take the show further as she is not known to be creative in any way. We will be surprised to see the show grow but for now, we expect a dip in numbers.

