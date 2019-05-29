CCTV Footage Shows Mandago’s Brother Died After Falling From Stairs – Police

A CCTV footage has revealed what might have led to the death of Eldoret Governor Jackson Mandagor’s brother John Kinyor, authorities say.

Kinyor’s lifeless body was found in an incomplete building at Chepkanga market which is 10 kilometers from Eldoret town.

According to Eldoret East CID boss Ali Kingi, a review of CCTVs showed the deceased slipped from stairs on the first floor and fell into an area in which a lift was to be installed.

Initial reports indicated that Kinyor, 56, might have been murdered elsewhere and his body dumped in the area.

The deceased who was an employee of Kenya Pipeline Eldoret department is reported to have been recently transferred to Eldoret from Kisumu.

His body was discovered by a plumber who was carrying out repair works at the building.

While sending his condolences to the family of the county boss, president Kenyatta directed law enforcement agencies to tame the rising cold blood killings in the country.

“We have to get to the bottom of these murders. We can’t have a situation where we are confronted with cases of killings every single day. This is unacceptable,” the President said.

Terming the current trend worrying, the president directed the authorities to get to the bottom of the horrifying incidents.

“Our law enforcement agencies should move with speed to bring these senseless killings to an end. Let us deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure the safety of Kenyans across the country,” he added.

Citing recent killings in Matungu area within Kakamega County, the president said perpetrators behind the heinous acts should be brought to book and the victims get justice.

“We cannot allow rogue elements in our midst to continue visiting violence on innocent Kenyans. The recent wave of killings in Matungu and in parts of the country are regrettable,” he said.

