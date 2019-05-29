in ENTERTAINMENT

“I Have Beautiful Legs,” Kirigo Ngarua Tells Off Online Moral Cops As She Flaunts Her Thighs

Kirigo Ngarua. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Media personality Kirigo Ngarua has slammed Kenyans who recently criticized her dressing.

Captioning a photo in which she exposed the better part of her thighs, Ngarua said that she is less bothered as she can dress however she wants.

“Some human commented somewhere that I should “dress decently”…. Not sure what that means and to be honest I can’t be bothered…Also I have beautiful legs so I have to show them off once in a while, add this lovely dress from @siristudio and life is complete at this moment… Occasion @terryannechebet Great Gatsby themed birthday weekend,” wrote Ngarua.

Over the weekend, Ngarua was at Mukima house, a luxury country home in Laikipia to celebrate Terryanne Chebet’s Birthday and she stepped out rocking a black short-dress hence attracting comments from her followers.

Kirigo was among Terryanne’s friends who turned up to celebrate her 40th Birthday.

Other journos who attended the birthday party included Mike Njenga, photographer Vincent Chepkwony, Shix Kapienga and Chebet’s brother Kiprop.

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.

