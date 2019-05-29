Armed South African Man Disrupts Ramadhan Prayers In Taita Taveta

A South African man on Wednesday interrupted Ramadhan prayers in Taita Taveta after he stormed a mosque accusing the Muslim faithfuls of disturbing his peace through their public address system.

The man who was armed with a firearm stormed the mosque and demanded that they reduce the volume of their system. He was arrested and handed over to the police.

“The suspect in our custody entered into the Mosque and demanded that worshipers reduce the sound of the communications system. We have arrested the suspect and will be arraigned soon. We will charge him for creating disturbance,” Taveta Sub County Police Commander Lawrence Marwa confirmed.

The incidence happened during the morning prayers (Subuh) at 4 am.

The suspect is reported to have arrived in a vehicle and parked it outside before rushing into the Mosque wielding a pistol.

“We could not believe our eyes when the suspect stormed into the Mosque brandishing a pistol without uttering any word. He went straight to the public address system and disconnected it using pliers then walked away,” recounted Muhdin Musa, an elder of the Mosque.

“The mosque is a holy place where nobody can enter with a weapon,” Musa added.

It took the efforts of the local area MCA Chanzu Khamadi to calm the situation as angry residents protested bayed for the blood of the South African.

