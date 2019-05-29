AFCON 2019 – Harambee Stars Sendoff Luncheon Set For Thursday

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) will tomorrow host a sendoff luncheon for the Harambee Stars at Safari Park Hotel.
Stars are Africa Cup of Nations bound and will leave the country on Friday for a three-week camp in Paris, France.
Ahead of their departure, the local football body and their partner has organized a sendoff luncheon set for Thursday.
It will be the only opportunity for the team to bid everybody goodbye before they proceed to the tournament which kicks-off on 21st June, 2019 in Egypt.
The head coach Sebastien Migné will also be announcing a 26-man squad for the camp.
While in Paris, the team will play two friendly matches against Madagascar and the DRC in Spain.
Stars, who are in Group C of the biennial tournament alongside Senegal, Algeria and Tanzania, are making a return after a 15-year absence.
