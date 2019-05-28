Medical Board Okays Reopening Of Shalom Hospital Where 7 Month Old Ethan Died

Shalom Hospital in Athi River, Machakos County has reopened its doors to the public following an investigation of the facility by Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB).

The health facility has been closed for at least three weeks after a seven month old Ethan Muendo died within the premises.

Baby Ethan was injected with morphine, 20 times more than the recommended dosage.

KMPDB chief executive Daniel Yumbya and chairperson Dr Eva Njenga on Tuesday told reporters that hospital management has made the recommended changes.

A full report on the situation at the hospital is expected within 90 days, they said.

Away from the state of the facility, Kahawa Tungu only recently learnt that its proprietor George Onyango has been stealing National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) funds from unsuspecting Kenyans with the help of insiders at the insurer.

Onyango has allegedly over the years been receiving millions of shillings every month for medical cover.

Those privy to the details say that the former medic at Machakos Level Five Hospital over-bills NHIF by declaring fake patients and finally pockets millions of cash.

