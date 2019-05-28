Passaris Unhappy With Sakaja For Leaving Her Out Of Burma Market Visit

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris lashed out at the county senator Johnson Sakaja who left her out of a market tour.

Sakaja on Monday had AU envoy Raila Odinga over at Burma Market for a tour of the great city.

Odinga’s presence pulled crowds to the area where they were enjoying a meal of beef stew, ugali and some sukuma wiki.

In a tweet, the legislator noted that it was disrespectful of Sakaja to leave her out of the tour as she is the elected county woman rep.

“#GenderBalance I promise I wouldn’t have over eaten and burst your budget if you invited me as the duly elected Woman Rep. This ‘boys club’ mentality needs to be checked. 50% of our population are women. We have been told to fight for our space. #SDG5 #RespectWomenLeaders,” tweeted Passaris.

Kenyans on Twitter also weighed in on the conversation. They said:

Also present was Siaya senator James Orengo.

