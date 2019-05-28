in ENTERTAINMENT

Passaris Unhappy With Sakaja For Leaving Her Out Of Burma Market Visit

99 Views

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris lashed out at the county senator Johnson Sakaja who left her out of a market tour.

Sakaja on Monday had AU envoy Raila Odinga over at Burma Market for a tour of the great city.

Odinga’s presence pulled crowds to the area where they were enjoying a meal of beef stew, ugali and some sukuma wiki.

In a tweet, the legislator noted that it was disrespectful of Sakaja to leave her out of the tour as she is the elected county woman rep.

“#GenderBalance I promise I wouldn’t have over eaten and burst your budget if you invited me as the duly elected Woman Rep. This ‘boys club’ mentality needs to be checked. 50% of our population are women. We have been told to fight for our space. #SDG5 #RespectWomenLeaders,” tweeted Passaris.

Kenyans on Twitter also weighed in on the conversation. They said:

Also present was Siaya senator James Orengo.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Kiambu MCA With Matatu Bearing DP Ruto’s Image In Army Attire Charged, Remanded
shalom hospital nurse charged manslaughter

Medical Board Okays Reopening Of Shalom Hospital Where 7 Month Old Ethan Died