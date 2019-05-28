Neymar Stripped Of Brazil Captaincy, Replaced By Dani Alves

Neymar has been stripped of the Brazil captaincy for next month’s Copa America and will be replaced by his Paris St-Germain team-mate Dani Alves.

The 27-year-old forward, given the role eight months ago but under pressure after recent disciplinary issues, was informed by manager Tite on Saturday.

Alves, 36, will also lead the side in friendlies against Qatar and Honduras.

He has captained Brazil four times, most recently in a 1-0 win over Germany in March 2018.

This month, French football authorities banned Neymar for three matches after he hit a fan following PSG’s defeat by Rennes in the Coupe de France final.

He was also reportedly involved in a dressing room incident with his PSG team-mates.

The Copa America takes place in Brazil from 14 June to 7 July, with the hosts taking on Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru in Group A.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu