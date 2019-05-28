Kiambu MCA With Matatu Bearing DP Ruto’s Image In Army Attire Charged, Remanded

Witeithie MCA Julius Taki has been charged with operating an unroadworthy vehicle and detained in jail for five days.

Appearing before a Thika magistrate court, the Kiambu County legislator whose vehicle bore photos of Deputy President William Ruto in an army uniform has also been charged for operating a private vehicle with defective seat belts.

In addition to that, he was also accused of operating a vehicle with 19 seats instead of 16 passenger seats, tinted windows, loose passenger seats, colored parking lights and carrying excess passengers.

He, however, denied the charges and was released on Ksh20,000 cash bail.

MCA Taki’s release barely lasted long as he would later be detained after one of the prosecutors filed a miscellaneous by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) seeking to have the MCA and his driver detained for five more days over the improper use of emblems.

According to the prosecutor, the MCA’s detention would give the detectives time to investigate the source of the emblems used on his vehicle.

