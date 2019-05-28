in NEWS

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o’s Mother Dies In Nairobi

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o's mother mama Dorcas and Lupita Nyong'o

The family of Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o is in mourning following the death of their mother.

Mama Dorcas died at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi on Tuesday, where she was receiving treatment.

At the time of her passing, Mama Dorcas was 98 years old.

The governor’s press unit has since confirmed her death.

“We keep the Governor and the entire family in our prayers at this very dark time in their lives. May the Lord rest her soul in eternal peace,” read part of a statement by the governor’s press unit.

The news comes hours after Governor Nyong’o and his sister Risper Nyagoy failed to appear in court for sentencing after High Court Judge Thrispisa Cherere found them guilty of contempt for failing to include their nephews as beneficiaries for a Ksh200 million estate.

The sentencing was moved to Thursday this week.

Opposition chief and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga led Kenyans in mourning the passing on of Mama Dorcas.

Odinga described Mama Dorcas as a true matriarch and pillar of the Nyong’o family.

“She never stopped serving and guiding the family and the community she was part of despite her advancing years. She leaves behind a legacy of remarkable leadership and great heart. We are profoundly grateful for having known her. Our family will be forever grateful for the friendship we formed that has stood the test of time.

“Our family will be forever grateful for the friendship we formed that has stood the test of time. Our hearts and prayers are with the entire Nyongo clan at this moment of grief. May God grant the family the fortitude and faith to cope with the loss,” Odinga stated.

