Kenyan Photographer Cries Foul After The Star Fails To Credit Him For Exclusive Raila Photo

A photographer privileged to have taken the picture of ODM leader Raila Odinga reading a newspaper in a plane is crying foul over the mistreatment of Kenyan creatives by media houses.

He said that a popular publication, the Star, requested for the soft copy of the photograph which he did. The Star used his exclusive photo on the front page of the paper in a story that they ran.

He said that he was not given credits for his exclusive photo of Raila Odinga. He was paid the normal rates that photographers are usually offered for front page pictures which is Sh1,000 and Sh500 for pictures inside the publications.

The photographer contrasted that when he was approached by Jeune Afrique, a French-language pan African weekly newspaper who sent him an email asking for permission to use a photo he took last year when Raila visited former President Moi.

After a long back and forth with the photo editor for the Jeune Afrique she sent him the rates which were much better than those given by the Star. The publication also gave credits to the photographer.

