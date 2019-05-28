Kenyans Implore IG Mutyambai To Reach Out To “Depressed” Police Officer After Worrying Facebook Posts

Kenyans have expressed concern over the life of a police officer who has constantly been posting Facebook posts about death and are now asking Inspector General (IG) of Police Hillary Mutyambai to reach out to him.

Sharing on his social media page, Constable Apollo Koiria has been alleging that his life is in danger since May 3.

Revealing that he had been part of the team that was involved in the crackdown of the outlawed Mungiki gang in his area, officer Koiria added that following his involvement he requested for a transfer which was declined.

Read:

He divulged that his influence in the crackdown made him a target by the gang’s leadership that had gone underground but had started re-emerging.

The officer further disclosed that in addition to having his life in danger, he has been expressing extensive frustrations at work from his bosses whom he claimed to have been withholding is salady despite being on duty.

He wrote: “I have survived nine months without a salary yet I’m still in the service.”

Read also:

According to him, he has been accused of being a sympathizer of the Mungiki sect by his seniors, since he grew up in Kangema, Murang’a County.

He lamented: “Having grown up in the area I was marked by some elements as being sympathetic to the sect. I was later transferred to the very area that led to simultaneous attacks between the year 2013-2016. While recuperating, my salary was unlawfully stopped but later reinstated and arrears paid with subsequent attachment at Jogoo House Legal Office. Only to be ordered back to Muranga.”

Officer Koiria shared on Tuesday morning asking his family members not to bury him in Murang’a if he died.

He noted that in the event of his death, his family members should just transport his remains to Lang’ata cemetery where they shouldn’t have any wreath instead they should use the money to feed his young family.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu