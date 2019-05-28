Government Deports Indian Couple Acquitted Of Assaulting Disabled Child

The government has deported an Indian couple after their permanent residential permits were revoked by the immigration department.

Keyur Saula Navinchandra and his wife Jyoti Keyur Saula were deported on Monday evening.

The two were in 2017 charged with beating and causing grievous harm to their 5-year-old daughter.

However, in August 2018, Nairobi Magistrate Hellen Onkwany acquitted the couple saying that they had no case to answer.

She said the prosecution had failed to prove the accusations leveled against the two.

The couple allegedly committed the offence between December 4, 2014 and July 9, 2015 in Parklands, Nairobi.

During the hearing of the case, Bijal Shah, a key witness and headmistress of My School (Montessori), showed the court photos of the alleged assault, citing the suffering the young girl went through at the hands of her parents.

The headmistress told the court that the accused – Saula – while transferring the girl to her school claimed her daughter was not being looked at well in her former school – Visa Oshwal Primary. She claimed the child often came home with injuries.

Bijal said the mother told her the child fell from a sofa at the age of six months, which led to brain injury causing the child’s right side to become paralysed.

“I granted her admission and she started school on January 7, 2015. After admission, the teachers started observing injuries on the child, and she was constantly asking for food from adult members of the staff by gesturing,” Bijal said. “I asked the mother to increase the snack since the child was asking for food from everyone, but she said she had to prepare two other children, ” Bijal said.

In their defense, the couple through their lawyer Mwaniki Gachoka said the child was epileptic.

