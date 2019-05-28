in ENTERTAINMENT

Cess Mutungi Calls It A Day After 10 Year Stint At Capital FM

99 Views

Cess mutungi
Cess Mutungi quits Capital FM. [Courtesy]

Senior Capital FM presenter Cess Mutungi will soon be leaving the station which for many will mark the end of an era.

Known for her infectious laughter, Mutungi who is also known as the Chairlady, on Tuesday told her fans that she will soon be without a day job.

The ex Hot 96, Kiss 100 show host has for the past decade hosted and produced the Afternoon Drive show, The Jam98.4.

She will draw the curtains on Friday, 31 May.

It is however still unclear who will take over the show.

Her fans, all heart broken by the turn of events wished her well as others sought to find out where she will be calling home next.

Here are some of the reactions:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Kenyans Implore IG Mutyambai To Reach Out To “Depressed” Police Officer After Worrying Facebook Posts