Cess Mutungi Calls It A Day After 10 Year Stint At Capital FM

Senior Capital FM presenter Cess Mutungi will soon be leaving the station which for many will mark the end of an era.

Known for her infectious laughter, Mutungi who is also known as the Chairlady, on Tuesday told her fans that she will soon be without a day job.

The ex Hot 96, Kiss 100 show host has for the past decade hosted and produced the Afternoon Drive show, The Jam98.4.

@thejam984 @CapitalFMKenya Thank you for a fabulous 10years. Thank you for your love, support and strength. It's been amazing 💋💋🙏 pic.twitter.com/R32sMrfSUr — Cess Mutungi (@ChairladyNCTC) May 28, 2019

She will draw the curtains on Friday, 31 May.

It is however still unclear who will take over the show.

Her fans, all heart broken by the turn of events wished her well as others sought to find out where she will be calling home next.

Here are some of the reactions:

will always be imitated but will never be duplicated, sad day indeed — @hasani,dj_que.kenya (@KabaraMartin) May 28, 2019

@ChairladyNCTC it'll be a looong day; without you my fren…. Adios but hope u'll still be online ma' .Thanks for everything ! https://t.co/dLpB3TL6tK — Oku (@TNSMyMOTTO) May 28, 2019

I'm hurt that @ChairladyNCTC is Leaving Capital Fm soon. You've blessed @thejam984 with your Melo Laugh and good playlist. "Aki unaenda wapi?" pic.twitter.com/aTrgjSRWOU — Chen Da Gr8 (@ChenDaGr8) May 28, 2019

