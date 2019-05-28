KRA Commissioner Among 5 Kenyans Shortlisted In Njiraini Succession Race

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has shortlisted five Kenyans for the Commissioner General position to replace John Njiraini.

The successful candidates are James Githii Mburu, Julius Waita Mwatu, Richard Boro Ndung’u, Andrew Kazora Okello and Duncan Otieno Nduru.

Mburu is KRA’s Intelligence Strategic Operations Commissioner.

In a notice published in the local dailies on Tuesday, KRA stated that the five were selected from 30 candidates who applied for the position, including two women.

“The applicants were scrutinized for conformity with the requirements published in the media advertisements, following which the KRA Board approved five (5) candidates for attendance at final interviews, ” the notice read in part.

The five will proceed to final stages of the interviews, with KRA urging members of the public to submit information ‘deemed relevant for the purposes of the Board’s assessment of the candidates sustainability’.

Such information should reach the authority on or before Friday, May 31.

Njiraini’s position was advertised on April 16, 2019.

He has been at the helm of the commission from March 2012 following his appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta, then finance minister. He replaced replaced Michael Waweru.

Njiraini’s last term in office was characterized by corruption, mismanagement and cronyism allegations.

Kahawa Tungu learnt that the taxman has apparently been missing targets since Njiraini took office.

A source noted that Njiraini ran a cartel that sells stamps for excise duty together with one, Nicholas Kinoti. Together, they make more sales than KRA.

