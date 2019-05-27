Waititu Denies Having 50 Bank Accounts, Distances Daughter From Corruption Probe

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has refuted claims that his daughter has millions of shillings in her bank accounts.

Speaking in Trans Nzoia, Waititu condemned those who are dragging her daughter’s name to the corruption allegations held against him.

Additionally, he dismissed claims that he has over 50 bank accounts.

He noted: “They are lying to people on Facebook that my daughter has millions in her account, and that I have over 50 bank accounts, but all those are lies.”

The outspoken governor also mentioned that his arrest was instigated by his association with the pro-Ruto fraction dubbed ‘Team Tangatanga’. He further asserted that he will not be scared by ‘forces’ who are against Deputy President William Ruto.

“It is just because they saw that I am now in ‘Team Tangatanga’… nobody can force me to support Raila. The only things I fear in life are God and hot porridge,” he commented.

The Kiambu Chief blamed his arrest on his association with the section of political leaders who are spearheading Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

He refuted allegations that he embezzled county funds as has been announced in the media.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives on Thursday last week arrest the governor following a morning raid on his homes in Runda , Garden Estate and Kiambu.

A statement from commission stated that the Kiambu Governor was suspected of awarding tenders worth Ksh588 million to companies associated with him and members of his immediate family.

It is reported that the detectives were looking for contract documents from the governor’s home.

