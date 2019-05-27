Treat Us With Decorum, Governors Tell Graft Bodies After Waititu’s ‘Inhuman’ Arrest

Governors have taken issue with the recent arrest of Kiambu colleague Ferdinand Waititu over alleged misappropriation of county funds, terming it inhuman.

Waititu was arrested on Thursday at his residence in Nairobi hours after detectives from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) raided his Runda and Garden Estate homes.

Through their umbrella body, Council of Governors (CoG), the county chiefs say whereas they support the fight against graft, crime busters should be guided by the rule of law.

In an interview with a local media, CoG Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said the council was not happy with the way EACC detectives handled Waititu.

“We don’t condone corruption and we are ready to fight it…but the way Waititu was arrested, being frog matched – was so inhuman especially someone of his stature.

"You frog match a governor in front of his constituents and family? It is not fair. You are treating a whole governor as a criminal yet he has not been proved guilty. You are proving him guilty even before he is charged. I find that so bad and they should treat us with some dignity, " Oparanya stated.

Accusing EACC of sideshows, Oparanya said the graft watchdog should adopt decency during their operations.

“Why can’t they have decency? Just summon the Governor, tell him you wish to go to his house for a search instead of all these dramas in front of the media,” he asserted.

The Kakamega Governor added that the accused are protected by the Kenya constitution and EACC should respect that fact.

“Why do they want to do their work in front of the media? That is embarrassment targeted on the county chiefs. There must be dignity because human right is guaranteed in the Constitution, he said.

Waititu is accused of irregularly awarding tenders valued at Sh588 million to companies associated with him and his immediate family.

According to EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak, sufficient evidence was collected from the governor’s homes during the raid.

Mbarak said preliminary investigations showed that contractors paid money to senior county officials, their companies or relatives through proxies.

Other governor facing corruption charges are Okoth Obado (Migori), Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu).

Also on EACC radar are Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria, Kitui’s Charity Ngilu and Tharaka-Nithi’s Muthomi Njuki.

Mwangi wa Iria has already recorded statements with EACC over the purchase of 42-acre parcel of land at an inflated price of 340 million shillings. Njuki and Ngilu have also been questioned over irregularities amounting to millions of shillings.

