Raila Bashes Ruto For Claiming He Helped Secure AU Job

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has rubbished claims by Deputy President William Ruto that he assisted him, to secure a job at the African Union.

Responding to DP Ruto’s allegations, Raila asserted that Ruto is merely talking cheap politics.

On Sunday, Jubilee Party deputy leader alleged that together with President Uhuru Kenyatta, they negotiated for Mr Odinga to be awarded that position. A claim that has since angered leaders from the opposition camp.

Speaking in Naivasha, Ruto asked the ODM leader to focus on his infrastructure development mandate and leave the crime docket to the government.

“Negotiations of the AU position did not include prospecting for minerals or merchandise of any nature. All his job description involves is Africa’s basic structure,” Ruto noted.

This was after Mr Odinga stated that he was the one who blew the whistle on the fake gold scam that has seen foreign investors lose billions of shillings.

Speaking to Nation, Raila’s spokesman Dennis Onyango mentioned: “We don’t know what Ruto is party to and what he is not. If he had his way, he would be party to everything and anything.

“What we know and I believe all Kenyans know is that Ruto can never be party to anything that uplifts Raila Odinga. If he was party to those talks, he must have joined to stop it but failed,” he concluded.

In October, 2018, Mr Odinga was appointed High Representative for Infrastructure Development for the African Union by Chairperson Moussa Mahamat.

Raila carries out his official duties from an office setup in Nairobi and works s hand-in-hand with the New Partnership for Africa’s Development, Nepad, offices in various regions.