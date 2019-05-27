Price Of Huawei P30 Pro Drops From Over Ksh100,000 To Ksh13,000 In Some UK Sites

The price of Huawei P30 Pro has dropped to just Ksh13,000 in some UK sites from over Ksh110,000, Forbes has reported.

The phone at its launch, barely three months ago, was priced the same as Samsung S10+. The recommended retail price for the Huawei P30 Pro is $1,398 (Ksh139,800).

However, the dramatic drop can be attributed to recent move by Google to cut its business ties that requires the transfer of hardware, software and technical services except those publicly available via open source licensing.

Google’s move is said to have been inline with recent United States government crackdown on the Chinese technology over ongoing security concerns.

The new move will see the tech giant blocked from using critical applications and services like Gmail and YouTube on its range of smartphones.

In one of the sites, smartphone trade-in sites, Huawei is trading between $100 (Ksh10,000) and $130 (Ksh13,000).

Another of the Huawei’s phone that has received a price blow is the Huawei P20 Pro, whose price has dropped to $63 (Ksh6,300) from $357 (Ksh35,700).

Reports were nigh that China was contemplating banning Apple devices in China in a retaliatory move.

However, earlier today, Huawei founder and Chief Executive Ren Zhengfei told Bloomberg Television that retaliation by Beijing against Apple, for being blacklisted by the US, was unlikely and that he would oppose any such move from China.

“That (Chinese retaliation against Apple) will not happen first of all and second of all, if that happens, I’ll be the first to protest. Apple is my teacher. It is advancing in front of us. As a student, why should I oppose my teacher? I would never do that,” Ren said

Ren however believes that there is no need for negotiation on the stand-off between the two countries over their brands.

“We might miss our expected growth target, but we are still growing. Being able to grow in the toughest battle environment, that just reflects how great we are. The US has never bought products from us. Even if the US wants to buy our products in the future, I may not sell to them. There is no need for negotiation,” he added.

Last week, US President Donald Trump termed Huawei as a threat to American security, further escalating trade wars between America and China.

“Huawei is something that is very dangerous. You look at what they’ve done from a security standpoint, a military standpoint. Very dangerous,” said Trump.

