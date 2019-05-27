in NEWS

Pimp My Ride Car Wash Demolished Over Land Dispute (Video)

The County Government of Nairobi has ordered the demolition of Pimp My Ride East Africa car wash alleging that it is located on a controversial land.

According to City Hall, the car dealership car wash, which is located where Simmers used to be is noted to be an illegal structure.

However, the business owner identified as Nderitu laments that they were not issued with any notice pending the demolitions.

He further expressed his shock over the county government’s move to demolish the structure asserting they they have licences to carry out their business from that place.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Saturday warned the business owner affirming to him that the county will see to it that his car wash is brought down following his alleged involvement in the destruction of a school, Kinda Start, in Buruburu Phase 4.

Speaking to the media, Sonko had divulged that Nderitu had called him asking him not to destroy his business, however the governor stood his ground condemning him for destroying the school and hurting the residents.

On Saturday, Sonko was involved in an ugly confrontation with some armed men who were unlawfully demolishing a church and school in Buruburu phase 4.

According to the governor, he acted on a tip from an unknown source, prompting him to rush to the venue where he confronted the goons hired by an alleged private developer.

The men, who were later arrested, were armed with pangas, axes and other machinery that were to be used in the demolition of the church.

Written by Jael Keya

