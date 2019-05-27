Man “Posing” As Matiang’i In Sh400 Million Fake Gold Deal Presents Self To DCI

Man mistaken for Interior CS Fred Matiang’i in the Sh400 million fake gold scandal has on Monday presented himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Owino Ogendo who apparently worked for Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) before taking an early retirement in 2017 said that he reads malice in his involvement in the saga.

Speaking to reporters outside the DCI Headquarters along Kiambu Road, Mr Ogendo noted that he has been a civil servant for over 25 years before joining politics.

FAKE GOLD SCAM: Owino Ogendo, the 'wanted' man mistaken for CS Matiang'i presents himself to the DCI Headquarters; says he has nothing to do with the scandal. #TheDailyBrief with @SamWNjoroge pic.twitter.com/lksHwqgtTy — K24 TV (@K24Tv) May 27, 2019

Read:

A damning dossier that went viral two weeks ago indicated that CS Matiang’i was among those who benefited from the gold deal that saw a United Arabs Emirates sheikh lose hundreds of millions of dollars.

The bullish CS is said to have assured the sheikh that his detained consignment would be released and shipped to Dubai.

Also involved was Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula who invoked the CS’s name, and that of AU envoy Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Read: Oscar Sudi Lashes Out At Gladys Wanga, Reveals ‘Her Boyfriend’s’ Involvement In Gold Scam

The CS is said to have demanded for Sh200 million for the smooth sailing of the deal. He would later ask for a lesser amount; Sh75 million.

Odinga has however absolved Matiang’i of wrong doing noting that he indeed was the whistle-blower.

“I was the whistle-blower in the fake gold syndicate when I discovered some people were using senior government officials’ names to con businessmen.

Read:

“I told the businessmen that whoever they were told would clear their gold was not Matiang’i after I was handed over the phone after one of them said he had spoken to Matiang’i. I clearly identified the voice on the other end as being of a different person altogether,” he added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu