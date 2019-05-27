Meet Janet Mbugua’s Adorable Second Born Son (Photos)

Former Citizen TV anchor Janet Mbugua’s sons are a sight to behold.
Janet’s husband Eddie Ndichu shared adorable pictures of the eight month old Mali.
Eddie posed for the pictures together with their first born son, Huru, who is a replica of his mother.
Guess whose cute face popped up on our timeline…. Janet Mbugua’s second born is so cute.
Mali was born in September 2018. His father the shared the good news with social media fans saying, “Mali.Mwaura.Ndichu 1.42PM 17.09.2018 weighing in at 3.8KG. We thank God for you my son and His favour in our lives! #ParentsAgain #Humbled #thankful #Blessed.”
After welcoming baby Mali into the world, the former TV girl had to undergo an operation and spend an extra two weeks in hospital.
“It was insane, I underwent a surgical procedure next to my newborn. I had multiple meltdowns and I thank my family members (both mine and my hubby’s) for being supportive. They were there for me. Most incredible families,” narrated Mbugua.
