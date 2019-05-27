in ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Janet Mbugua’s Adorable Second Born Son (Photos)

149 Views

janet mbugua son
[Courtesy]

Former Citizen TV anchor Janet Mbugua’s sons are a sight to behold.

Janet’s husband Eddie Ndichu shared adorable pictures of the eight month old Mali.

Eddie posed for the pictures together with their first born son, Huru, who is a replica of his mother.

Read: Bahati Shows Off Diana Marua’s Growing Baby Bump (Photos)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Guess whose cute face popped up on our timeline…. Janet Mbugua’s second born is so cute.

A post shared by Urban News (@urbannews254) on

Mali was born in September 2018. His father the shared the good news with social media fans saying, “Mali.Mwaura.Ndichu 1.42PM 17.09.2018 weighing in at 3.8KG. We thank God for you my son and His favour in our lives! #ParentsAgain #Humbled #thankful #Blessed.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Look at that tiny ball of perfection.

A post shared by Urban News (@urbannews254) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Baby fever ndio hioooooo.

A post shared by Urban News (@urbannews254) on

After welcoming baby Mali into the world, the former TV girl had to undergo an operation and spend an extra two weeks in hospital.

“It was insane, I underwent a surgical procedure next to my newborn. I had multiple meltdowns and I thank my family members (both mine and my hubby’s) for being supportive. They were there for me. Most incredible families,” narrated Mbugua.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Awwwwwwwwwww… Too precious.

A post shared by Urban News (@urbannews254) on

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Raila Bashes Ruto For Claiming He Helped Secure AU Job

President Kenyatta Directs Seized Goods At Embakasi Depot Be Released