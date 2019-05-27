Huawei P30 Pro Prices Drops to as Low as Ksh 16,000 in Select UK and US Stores

Launched at the end of March 2019, Huawei P30 pro helped cement the position of the company is the clear number two in the rank of smartphone manufacturers. The company also had a year-on-year growth of 50% according to IDC.

The recent US sanctions have led to partners like Vodafone in UK, ARM, and Google cutting or suspending links to the giant Chinese vendor.

Apart from the P30 Pro, P20 is also facing similar fate with some U.K and U.S sites now trading it in for just a measly £50 (Ksh 6,400).

Even in Asia, news sites like Straits Times from Singapore are reporting a dip in interest and prices even though some “are still buying used Huawei handsets but offering steeply lower prices for them. Some shops have stopped buying used Huawei products altogether. Customers, too, are staying away, with sales of used Huawei smartphones dropping sharply.”

According to the newspaper, even though the recommended retail price is $1,400, one reseller “has fielded inquiries from four or five sellers despite offering just $100 to buy the Huawei P30 Pro.”

In Kenya, retailers in and around Nairobi are still selling it for between Ksh 80,000 to Ksh 100,000.

