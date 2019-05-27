Stop Comparing Me To Diamond – Harmonize Tells Fans

Wasafi signee Harmonize has asked his fans to stop comparing him to his boss and fellow artist, Diamond Platnumz.

Speaking to Wasafi FM, the Never Give Up crooner said that too many comparisons could lead to hatred.

He did however point out that Platnumz is proud to have brought him into the limelight.

“Diamond yuko proud kushindanishwa na mimi. Kwenye career yake ameshindanishwa na watu kama Ali Kiba, Ommy Dimpoz, Ben Pol, Rich Mavoko.

Hao watu wote ni watu waliotoka kwingine, lakini ikifika anashindanishwa na msanii ambaye amemtengeneza, he is so proud. I believe he is so proud, he has made me be Harmonize. Lakini vikizidi sana vinatengeneza chuki,” he said.

According to Platnumz’s ex girlfriend Wema Sepetu, Harmonize’s brand has grown and can do more on his own without relying on the label.

“Label ya Harmonize inamzidi ya Diamond, siwezi kusema ni kwa kiasi gani lakini inamzidi,” she told local reporters.

Some of the artistes under Platnumz’s wing include his half sister, Queen Darlene, Rayvanny, Mbosso, Lava Lava.

Rayvanny in 2017 bagged a BET Best International Viewers Choice award.

