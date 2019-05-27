Firearms For Police Reservists To Be Verified-IG Mutyambai Declares

The National Police service has said that they will continue with the firearm digitization and that the digitisation will extend to police reservists.

The Inspector general Hillary Mutyambai through a press conference said that any person found to be in possession of an unlicensed forearm including the National Police reservists would be deemed as a combatant.

The IG asked the police reservists to therefore present themselves to the office of the DCI for registration and verification of their firms which would include ballistics analysis.

The vetting will also ensure that the reservists are trained and also help identify the few that have been compromised or advanced in age.

IG Mutyambai said that the special unit of GSU and RDU unts that had been deployed to curb the on going cattle rustling in Rift valley confirmed that there was a ring cartel that was involved in cattle rustling for selfish gain who were using police reservists firearms to kill and main innocent Kenyans.

He said that that Anti Stock Theft Unit had been deployed in neighbouring communities within the affected areas of Rift Valley.

He urged politicians in the areas to preach peace and encourage alternative sources of social and economic areas in order to reduce the growing conflict.

Here is the press release:

