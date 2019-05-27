Brookside Dairy On The Spot As Customer Purchases “Diluted Milk” (Video)

Kenyatta Family owned dairy producer, Brookside Dairy has apologized to a Twitter user.

The tweep, Blak Aende shared a video of a couple of packets of milk filled with water.

The dairy firm quickly apologized to the complainant and asked for more information to help with investigations.

“Hi @ blakaende2 , we deeply apologize for this experience and we would like to investigate how this happened. Kindly DM us where you bought the carton of Dairy Best, the date of purchase, your location and contact details (i.e your name, phone number & email address),” a tweet by the dairy read.

Kenyans who have had similar issues with the product seized the moment and launched their complains.

Here are some of their thoughts:

It happened to me… I had a whole box of water… not just watered milk — muthoni Njeru (@Mso_Njeru) May 27, 2019

They won't do anything about, i complained to them nothing only excuses — kevin wambugu (@wambugu_kevin) May 27, 2019

