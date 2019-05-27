in NEWS

Brookside Dairy On The Spot As Customer Purchases “Diluted Milk” (Video)

A consumer shops for Brookside dairy milk products in a supermarket in Kenya's capital Nairobi on July 28, 2014. French food group Danone said it was buying a 40 percent stake in Brookside, East Africa's top dairy producer, as it seeks to expand its footprint in Africa. Brookside sells mostly long-life milk in Kenya and neighboring countries such as Tanzania and Uganda. The deal with Brooksideóthe largest milk collector in East Africaówill allow Danone to enter one of Africa's largest milk markets. AFP PHOTO / SIMON MAINA

Kenyatta Family owned dairy producer, Brookside Dairy has apologized to a Twitter user.

The tweep, Blak Aende shared a video of a couple of packets of milk filled with water.

The dairy firm quickly apologized to the complainant and asked for more information to help with investigations.

“Hi , we deeply apologize for this experience and we would like to investigate how this happened. Kindly DM us where you bought the carton of Dairy Best, the date of purchase, your location and contact details (i.e your name, phone number & email address),” a tweet by the dairy read.

Kenyans who have had similar issues with the product seized the moment and launched their complains.

Here are some of their thoughts:

