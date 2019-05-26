Oracle East Africa Boss, Corine Mbiaketcha, Fired after IEBC and CBK Software Scam

Oracle has finally fired it’s controversial East Africa boss, Corine Mbiaketcha who has faced accusations of corruption and favouritism in the East Africa office.

According to a recent communication sent out to staff, Corine is being removed and her position will now be handled by Andrew Sordam, the Vice President and Regional Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Corine Mbiaketcha has not only been involved in cases of fraud where she is known to give kickbacks to senior government officials who push through contracts, but she has also been accused of removing many Kenyans from the East Africa office and bring her associates from other stations who were able to shield cases of fraud handled through her office.

Corine Mbiaketcha was involved in the CBK software acquisition where the bank paid a record Ksh 1.3 billion for a system which they never needed and Oracle was single sourced and pushed to clinch the contract in a record 5 days.

Another case is that of IEBC where Corine Mbiaketcha led Oracle to conspire with sacked CEO Ezra Chiloba to supply the electoral agency with a system which the agency neither needed nor used. IEBC paid at least Ksh 180 million for the system in advance. Oracle was single sourced to supply the system.

Some of the Kenyans sacked by Corine Mbiaketcha include Paul Angatia, Flavour Mangula, Charles Gichobi, Ann Njiamwe, Zebedeo Nyamonga, and Njeri Maina.

Bob Hroch was brought in by Corine to replace Ann Njiamwe as Public Sector Sales Director, Ade Famoti replaced Paul Angatia as Commercial Sales Director while Piotr Piowowarczyk replaced Zebedeo Nyamonga as Regional Technical Consulting Leader. Zebedeo was relegated to a junior post.

Corine further sacked and scrapped the positions of Flavour Mangula and Charles Gichobi positions were scrapped while Njeri Maina’s position as Business Development & Strategic Initiatives Manager has been filled by Pramod Nair.

The mass removal of Kenyans from the Oracle Kenya Hub positions raised eyebrows with local staff fearing that Corine was unfairly targeting Kenyans for removal without any clear reasons. She particularly hated anyone who questioned her actions.

Oracle felt that Corine destroyed the brand regionally, leading to her sacking.

