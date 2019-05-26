20-Year Old Man In Bondo Beats To Pulp Mother’s Lover

A 20-year old man in Bondo, Siaya County has been arrested for beating to pulp a man believed to be his mother’s lover.

The man identified as David Omondi confronted his victim for allegedly dating his mother, demanding to know why the man dated his mother despite knowing that she was married.

Before he could give ‘substantial’ response, Omondi rained blows and kicks on the man, before he was rescued by onlookers and rushed to Bondo sub-county hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Read: Eko Dydda’s Wife Cynthia Walks Out On Marriage After He Cheated On Her With Friend

“He asked him why he was spoiling his mother, then went wild, kicking him and raining blows on him. It is a taboo here for people to talk about your mother’s affairs in your presence. The teenage just lost his cool given his mother had become the talk of the village,” said an eye witness.

The incidence was confirmed by the Chairman of Community Policing Committee in Bondo sub-county Juma Abuko who spoke to a local media outlet.

“He pounced on the man and started beating him up like a thief before passers-by saved him and took him to hospital,” Abuko said.

Read: Gospel Singer Willy Paul Goes Off On Fan For Calling Him Gay

Omondi has been detained at Bondo Police Station awaiting to be charged with assault.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu