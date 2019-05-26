50 Year-Old Kiambu Man Murders Wife, Commits Suicide Over “Stressful Marriage”

A man in Kiambu has killed his wife before committing suicide by consuming poison over what he termed as a stressful marriage in a suicide note left behind.

According to media reports, the man identified as Albert Mwangi hit his wife with a blunt object before taking poison and hanging himself.

In a suicide note left behind, Mwangi accused his wife, Milcah, of threatening, tormenting, insulting and even hating him the time they lived together.

“I didn’t know that I married a counterfeit wife. I married a Jezebel and her intention was just to steal everything from me. She has been threatening me, insulting me, she hated me… The end of the fight is over,” reads part of the note dated May 21, 2019.

Albert said in the note that the wife colluded with her brother to destroy his life.

“Both Milcah and his brother planned to steal everything from me, destroy my life and then kill me,” he claimed.

The bodies of the couple were moved to the Kenyatta University Hospital morgue and are set to be buried next week in Kangema, Murang’a County.

