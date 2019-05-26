in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

“I’ve Cried For Hours,” Says Vanessa Mdee As She Confirms Break Up Rumours

Vanessa Mdee with her boyfriend Juma Jux. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Tanzanian songtress Vanessa Mdee has confirmed that they have separated with her lover Juma Jux, clearing the air after several days of speculations and denials.

In a series of tweets, the Niroge hitmaker said that she felt lonely and had cried for several hours as a result of the break up.

“I still feel alone and like shit. This is not a cry for attention, this is for you to understand WE ALL GO THROUGH IT. No shame. You’re allowed to feel everything and be affected by it too… give yourself an allowance,” she tweeted.

Mdee even apologised to her fans, for making them feel that she never went through lows in life, and breakups.

“Tomorrow I am going to be back on my bullshit and this will just be a low. Life is filled with highs and lows, sorry If i ever made you feel like I didn’t have these moments and that pressured you into believing that your life wasn’t ‘perfect’. You’re extraordinary,” she said.

Last week, Mdee refuted claims that she had separated with Jux, saying that she and Jux are okay.

She said that she did not like speaking about her relationship in public while dismissing the rumours during an interview with Global Publishers.

“Hivi kwa nini watu wanapenda kufuatilia maisha ya watu jamani, halafu kitu ambacho huwa sipendi kabisa kukizungumza ni kuhusu hayo mambo, hebu tuzungumzie ishu za kazi basi, kwa sababu mimi na Jux hatuna tatizo lolote (Why do people like following up other people’s lives, I don’t like talking about those things (relationships). Let us discuss issues work, because Jux and I have no problem),” she said.

A week earlier, her sister Mimi Mars had confirmed that the two had split after a disagreement. She said that the two lovebirds had opted for friendship instead.

“Mimi ninavyojua hawako pamoja, kulikuwa na issues hapo katikati, sasa ivi ni washikaji tu. Kila nilipomuona Jux ,Vanessa alikuwepo (What I know is that they are not together, they had issues between them, for now they are friends. Everytime I saw Jux, Vanessa was there),” Mimi said.

Jux and Vanessa had broken up in 2017 over cheating allegations but made up in 2018.

