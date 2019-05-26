Haters Want Us To Separate – Rayvanny’s Baby Mama Speaks

Rayvanny’s baby mama Fahyma has accused ‘haters’ of advocating for their separation, despite her being in good terms with the Kwetu crooner.

Fahyma went mum after 2017’s spat over claims she cheated with Ali Kiba’s brother Abdu Kiba.

Speaking to Shusha Pumzi, Fahyma said that they are much in love and have come a long way to call it quits.

“Unajua watu wengi hawapendi mapenzi yangu mimi na Rayvanny, yaani wanatamani hata kesho tuachane, lakini hicho kitu hakiwezekani kwa sababu mambo ninayompa tukiwa wawili sio rahisi kunisahau, kwa hiyo wanapoteza tu muda. Bora waendelee kufanya vitu vyao vya maana kuliko kufuatilia maisha yetu (You know many people loath our love with Rayvanny, they want us to separate even tomorrow. However that is not possible, since he cannot forget what I give him in seclusion. They are just wasting time. They should do better things instead of following our lives),” said Fahyma.

In 2017 it was alleged that Rayanny had dumped Fahyma after a series of cheating accusations.

The two loves birds went ahead to pull down all the photos they had ever taken together, signalling end of their relationship.

Rayvanny went a notch higher to ask Fahyma to stop using his name on social media (Fahyvanny).

