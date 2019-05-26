Eve D’Souza’s Comical Show ‘Varshita’ To Come To An End In September

Eve D’Souza’s comical show Varshita will bow out of television screens in September this year, the star actor has announced.

D’souza popularly known as Varshita in the show announced the end of the show after a weekend party to mark the end of the show.

“It’s nothing but love at the # VarshitaWrapparty 17 seasons and it’s officially a wrap! What a fun night it’s going to be! Special thanks to the fans for the love,” tweeted D’Souza.

It's nothing but love at the #VarshitaWrapparty 17 seasons and it's officially a wrap! What a fun night it's going to be! Special thanks to the fans for the love ❤️ #Varshita pic.twitter.com/YoailW6Tlj — Eve D'Souza (@evedsouza) May 25, 2019

D’souza started her career as a presenter at Hits not Homework show at Capital FM. She then moved to KTN, hosting a children’s game show Triple Challenge, and then the teens show Vibe City.

She later shifted gears to acting, landing a role of the psychotic Indian boss on Auntie Boss show on NTV which later metamorphosed to Varshita at Maisha Magic.

Speaking to a local Magazine last year, D’Souza termed herself as a shy person who has evolved to TV.

“The reason I started off on radio not TV is because I was too shy and didn’t want people to actually see me. I slowly came out of my shell hosting Hits not Homework on Capital FM for many years. But as the years passed I felt the pressure to host TV shows,” she said.

She said that the show will come to an end in September, while responding to fans’ queries.

“There’s still a few more seasons that will air until the finale in September. It’s going to get real exciting hope you’ll be watching,” she said.

There's still a few more seasons that will air until the finale in September. It's going to get real exciting hope youll be watching 🤗 #Varshita https://t.co/EEUXJZZFaA — Eve D'Souza (@evedsouza) May 26, 2019

D’Souza also worked as the Kenyan field presenter for BBA3, Kenyan host for South Africa’s Always Keep Movin’ dance competition and Channel O Sprite Emcee Battle.

D’Souza is single without kids, but has severally been quoted declaring her love for children.

“(I am) single, no kids but I love talking and playing with children. We have the best conversations! I have a very soft spot for kids,” she was quoted last year by Filamu Kenya, a film magazine.

