Bhang Disguised As Herbal Soap Nabbed At JKIA

Kenya Revenue Authourity officers have seized 2Kg of Bhang disguised as herbal soap at the Jomo Kenyatta international Airport (JKIA).

The Bhang is said to have been destined to London packaged in 20 boxes of 100 mg each. No one was arrested in connection to the bhang but police are investigating whether similar consignments had been transported in the same manner.

Police have in the recent past nabbed bhang being transported across the country. Recently police in Kasarani intercepted a fuel tanker frying bhang worth Sh8 million suspected to have originated from Ethiopia.

DCI officers also said that the registration number on the fuel tanker was also fake. The driver and turn boy exchanged the registration from point to point to avoid detection

“They hide the bhang inside a compartment in the tanker and this has been taking place for long now,” he said.

This comes weeks after police arrested Simon Kariuki Wangeci alias Tony who is believed to be Githurai’s most wanted drug dealer.

According to the police, Tony is rated among the top suppliers of bhang in Kiambu and Nairobi counties.

He was nabbed together with his two workers while packing bhang. Also, a load of cash was recovered during the operation that entailed officers drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the regular police.

