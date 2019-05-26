Former Amagoro MP Oduya Oprong Dies After Living With Bullet In His Head For 25 Years

Former Amagoro MP Fredrick Oduya Oprong has died at the age of 83.

Oprong died last night at around 11.20pm at the Kenyatta National Hospital, where he had been rushed for treatment.

Mr Oprong served as an assistant minister for Economic Planning and National Development during President Daniel Moi’s era.

Read: Parliament Police Woman Found Dead At Home In Suspected Case Of Love Gone Sour

In 1994, Oprong survived two assassin bullets in his head, who attacked him as he entered his car at his home in Nairobi’s Mariakani Estate.

One of the bullet was removed but doctors advised against removing the other, as it would be fatal.

Oprong was among politicians who joined Jaramogi Oginga Odinga to press for the release of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and others from detention before independence.

Read: Kenyan Soldiers Affected By Somalia War Often Face Punishment Instead Of Treatment

At the independence elections, he was elected MP for the then Busia North Constituency. As a pre-independence trade unionist, Mr Oprong had founded the Kenya Quarry and Mines Workers Union, hence Kenyatta appointed him assistant minister for Labour.

He later lost his parliamentary seat, only to recapture it in 1992.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu