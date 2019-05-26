Administration Police Officer Commits Suicide In Umoja After Argument With Wife

An Administration Police officer attached to Umoja chief’s office has committed suicide in his house.

The officer is believed to have shot himself after an argument with his wife. Buruburu OCPD Adamson Bungei confirmed the incident that occurred on Sunday morning.

This comes hot in the heels of the death of a police officer who was attached to parliament who was found murdered in her house in Umoja.

The deceased identified as Constable Hellen Kwamboka did not show up at her place of work yesterday prompting a search.

Officers attached to Buruburu police station broke into her house only to find her in a pool of blood with cuts on her head and blood stains all over the place.

“No murder weapon was recovered from the scene and it is believed that a boyfriend who visited her on Thursday had murdered her before escaping,” read a police report.

Officers who found her also noted that there were signs of strangulation on her neck.

The police report also indicated that detectives knew something was amiss when they found her house locked from inside.

